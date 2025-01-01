Menu
-115,717km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -Turbocharged 1.5L 4 cylinder engine making 192HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM radio with Bluetooth, (AppleCarplay and Android Auto *On cable connection*) -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio control and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Front collision mitigation -Rain sensing wipers -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Leather seats -Power front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Heated and cooled front seats -Heated rear seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Full LED headlights -Fog lamps -Sunroof -Alloy Wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2018 Honda Accord

115,716 KM

Details Description

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan 1.5T Touring CVT

12087526

2018 Honda Accord

Sedan 1.5T Touring CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Used
115,716KM
VIN 1HGCV1F90JA803530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 115,716 KM

Vehicle Description

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

2018 Honda Accord