$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord
Sedan 1.5T Touring CVT
2018 Honda Accord
Sedan 1.5T Touring CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 115,716 KM
Vehicle Description
-115,717km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -Turbocharged 1.5L 4 cylinder engine making 192HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM radio with Bluetooth, (AppleCarplay and Android Auto *On cable connection*) -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio control and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Front collision mitigation -Rain sensing wipers -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Leather seats -Power front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Heated and cooled front seats -Heated rear seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Full LED headlights -Fog lamps -Sunroof -Alloy Wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-525-4667