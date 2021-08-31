+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
+ taxes & licensing
There is a reason why Honda Accords are so popular. They provide you and your family with safe, spacious, well-made and ever-reliable commutes to the grocery store, school or work. With this 2018 Honda Accord Touring, you can enjoy the comfort of the high quality leather seats alone with the latest technology! It is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged four-cylinder that generates ample power while maintaining a low fuel economy! It features leather upholstery, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats, heated steering, Navigation, back-up camera with parking sensors, keyless entry and start, remote start, sunroof, and MUCH more! Come take this reliable Accord for a test drive and enjoy stress free daily commutes for YEARS to come! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4