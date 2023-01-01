$21,980+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-525-4667
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan LX CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10349817
- Stock #: 4UTNA40971
- VIN: 2HGFC2F56JH040971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA40971
- Mileage 98,718 KM
Vehicle Description
This is a Local recent arrival that has No Accident Claims! Features include a 2.0 Liter DOHC 4 Cylinder engine with a CVT Transmission, RearView Camera, Automatic climate control with air-filtration system, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, 160-watt AM/FM audio system with MP3/Windows Media® Audio playback capability and 4 speakers, Remote entry system with electronic trunk release, Security system, Immobilizer theft-deterrent system, Tilt and telescopic steering column, 60/40 split fold-down rear seatback, LED Lights, Shark fin antenna, Aftermarked Alloy Wheels and so much more! This Honda Civic LX has been fully inspected by our Certified Honda Technicians. We provide a free Carfax vehicle report and a 30 day 2000 km hassle free exchange policy on used vehicles plus a full vehicle detail. As a Honda Certified Vehicle, you get a 7 Year/160,000 km limited powertrain warranty from the original registration date. You also get a membership to http://www.myhonda.ca and you can upgrade to a Honda Plus Comprehensive Warranty at a reduced price along with preferred financing rates through Honda Financial Services. All our vehicles have been fully detailed and sanitized as a health and safety precaution to ensure the safe process of your pre-owned purchase. Call our sales team to book an appointment for a Private Viewing! Documentation Fee $395
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
