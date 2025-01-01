Menu
-107,429km -BC local -Turbocharged 1.5L 4 cylinder engine making 190HP -CVT -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Leather seats -Heated front and rear seats -Power front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Projector low beams -Foglamps -Sunroof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2018 Honda CR-V

107,429 KM

Details Description

2018 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

107,429KM
VIN 2HKRW2H89JH133257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA33257
  • Mileage 107,429 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

