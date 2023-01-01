$28,880+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,880
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2018 Honda CR-V
2018 Honda CR-V
EX AWD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6
$28,880
+ taxes & licensing
135,471KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9638152
- Stock #: 4UTNA15585
- VIN: 2HKRW2H55JH115585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA15585
- Mileage 135,471 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6