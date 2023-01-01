Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda CR-V

135,471 KM

Details

$28,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,880

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda CR-V

EX AWD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6

  1. 9638152
  2. 9638152
  3. 9638152
  4. 9638152
  5. 9638152
  6. 9638152
  7. 9638152
  8. 9638152
Contact Seller

$28,880

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
135,471KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9638152
  • Stock #: 4UTNA15585
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H55JH115585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA15585
  • Mileage 135,471 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

2017 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 71,049 KM
$32,880 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 77,765 KM
$22,980 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Camry SE
 65,932 KM
$31,280 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

6984 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5E 1E6
Quick Links
Directions Inventory