$21,268+ tax & licensing
$21,268
+ taxes & licensing
Milani Auto Sales
604-761-9256
2018 Honda Fit
LX CVT w/Honda Sensing
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
102,085KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8968945
- Stock #: 102085
- VIN: 3HGGK5H58JM102085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,085 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Honda Fit LX Hatchback
*$195 bi-weekly OAC*
Super Fuel Efficient
Backup Camera
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
A/C
Power Locks
Power Windows
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Milani Auto Sales
