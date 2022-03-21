Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Fit

102,085 KM

Details Description Features

$21,268

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,268

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

604-761-9256

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Fit

2018 Honda Fit

LX CVT w/Honda Sensing

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Fit

LX CVT w/Honda Sensing

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-761-9256

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,268

+ taxes & licensing

102,085KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8968945
  • Stock #: 102085
  • VIN: 3HGGK5H58JM102085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,085 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Honda Fit LX Hatchback

*$195 bi-weekly OAC*
Super Fuel Efficient
Backup Camera
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
A/C
Power Locks
Power Windows

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

2016 Ford F-150 XLT
 118,679 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 100,883 KM
$11,990 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Optima LX
 104,426 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

604-761-XXXX

(click to show)

604-761-9256

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory