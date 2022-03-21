$43,589+ tax & licensing
604-293-2834
2018 Honda Pilot
Touring 9at
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$43,589
- Listing ID: 8669261
- Stock #: SQ51356AA
- VIN: 5FNYF6H92JB504107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 59,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Spacious, comfortable and reliable, the 2018 Honda Pilot Touring is among the most popular and desired SUV. Features included are full power accessories, AC, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, Navigation, rear-view camera, heated seats, sunroof, dual climate control, heated rear seats, Bluetooth connectivity and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
