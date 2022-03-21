Menu
2018 Honda Pilot

59,350 KM

Details Description

$43,589

+ tax & licensing
$43,589

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Honda Pilot

2018 Honda Pilot

Touring 9at

2018 Honda Pilot

Touring 9at

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$43,589

+ taxes & licensing

59,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8669261
  • Stock #: SQ51356AA
  • VIN: 5FNYF6H92JB504107

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SQ51356AA
  • Mileage 59,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Spacious, comfortable and reliable, the 2018 Honda Pilot Touring is among the most popular and desired SUV. Features included are full power accessories, AC, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, Navigation, rear-view camera, heated seats, sunroof, dual climate control, heated rear seats, Bluetooth connectivity and much more. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

