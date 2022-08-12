Menu
2018 Hyundai Accent

91,125 KM

Details

$19,870

+ tax & licensing
Milani Auto Sales

604-761-9256

5 Door GL Auto

Location

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

91,125KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8974276
  • Stock #: 035416
  • VIN: 3KPC25A39JE035416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,125 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Hyundai Accent GLS 

Super Fuel Efficient! 
Excellent Condition 
Heated Seats 
Air Conditioning 
Bluetooth
Apple Carplay/Android Auto 
USB/Aux Port 
Power Lock
Power Windows 


Buying your next vehicle made easy.

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years. 

We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.  

Financing and leasing options are available OAC.

 

Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.

All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.

Trades are Welcome!

Please contact us for complete details.

Documentation fee $395.00.

Dealer #8902



Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection

Primary

