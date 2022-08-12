$19,870+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-761-9256
2018 Hyundai Accent
5 Door GL Auto
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
604-761-9256
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,870
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8974276
- Stock #: 035416
- VIN: 3KPC25A39JE035416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,125 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Hyundai Accent GLS
Super Fuel Efficient!
Excellent Condition
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Apple Carplay/Android Auto
USB/Aux Port
Power Lock
Power Windows
Buying your next vehicle made easy.
Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years.
We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.
Financing and leasing options are available OAC.
Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!
Please contact us for complete details.
Documentation fee $395.00.
Dealer #8902
Vehicle Features
