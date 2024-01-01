$20,980+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Sedan GL SE
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Sedan GL SE
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$20,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iron Grey (Pearl)
- Interior Colour Cloth-Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UCBA20429
- Mileage 102,997 KM
Vehicle Description
-102,997km -2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 147HP -FWD -A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Leather steering with audio controls and cruise control -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Keyless entry -Remote runk release -Power door locks -Sunroof -Projector low beam -Fog lamps -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-525-4667