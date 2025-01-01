Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

67,700 KM

Details

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
12312545

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Used
67,700KM
VIN KMHH55LC6JU038443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Silver (Met)
  • Interior Colour Leather-Black w/ Red Stitch
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA38443
  • Mileage 67,700 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

