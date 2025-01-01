Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

123,640 KM

Details Features

$12,980

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan GL

12457534

2018 Hyundai Elantra

Sedan GL

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,640KM
VIN KMHD84LF5JU528057

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Polar White
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 123,640 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Polar White

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2018 Hyundai Elantra