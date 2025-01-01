$12,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Sedan GL
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Sedan GL
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$12,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,640KM
VIN KMHD84LF5JU528057
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 123,640 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Polar White
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime XSE AWD 40,500 KM $53,980 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 PRIME SE AWD 17,500 KM $55,980 + tax & lic
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid LE S-AWC 5,634 KM $47,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$12,980
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2018 Hyundai Elantra