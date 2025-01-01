Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

96,650 KM

Details

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 2.0L SE

12156447

2018 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 2.0L SE

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,650KM
VIN KM8J3CA42JU724843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Winter White
  • Interior Colour Leather-Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNB24843
  • Mileage 96,650 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Hyundai Tucson