$17,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 2.0L SE
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
Used
96,650KM
VIN KM8J3CA42JU724843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Winter White
- Interior Colour Leather-Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNB24843
- Mileage 96,650 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
