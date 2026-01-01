Menu
2018 Isuzu NQR 14 Foot Flat Deck Diesel, 5.2L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, 4X2, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $19,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $19,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2018 Isuzu NQR

191,007 KM

$19,510

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Isuzu NQR

14 Foot Flat Deck Diesel

13521269

2018 Isuzu NQR

14 Foot Flat Deck Diesel

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$19,510

+ taxes & licensing

Used
191,007KM
VIN JALE5W161J7300862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0038525
  • Mileage 191,007 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Vehicle Stability Control System
Passenger Climate Controls

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$19,510

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Isuzu NQR