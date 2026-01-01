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This 2018 Isuzu NQR is powered by a 5.2L 4-cylinder diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and configured as a 4x2. Equipped with a refrigerated cargo body, this truck is suited for transporting temperature-sensitive products including food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, floral products, and other refrigerated cargo. The cargo box measures approximately 17 feet 5 inches long, 7 feet 3 inches wide, and 7 feet high and is equipped with a Thermo King T-880S Whisper refrigeration unit for temperature-controlled transport. Loading and unloading are assisted by a Waltco MDL-16 power liftgate rated for 1,600 lbs, with a platform measuring approximately 5 feet long by 7 feet 5 inches wide. Additional equipment includes an exhaust brake, heated mirrors, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, and power windows and power door locks. Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Isuzu NQR provides a refrigerated commercial transport platform suited for delivery, distribution, and fleet applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $54,380.00 plus $375 processing fee, $54,755.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2018 Isuzu NQR

180,759 KM

Details Description Features

$54,380

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Isuzu NQR

Thermo King Reefer Cube Van with Power Liftgate

Watch This Vehicle
14434156

2018 Isuzu NQR

Thermo King Reefer Cube Van with Power Liftgate

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

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Contact Seller

$54,380

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
180,759KM
VIN JALE5W169J7900447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0039191
  • Mileage 180,759 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Isuzu NQR is powered by a 5.2L 4-cylinder diesel engine paired with an automatic transmission and configured as a 4x2. Equipped with a refrigerated cargo body, this truck is suited for transporting temperature-sensitive products including food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, floral products, and other refrigerated cargo.

The cargo box measures approximately 17 feet 5 inches long, 7 feet 3 inches wide, and 7 feet high and is equipped with a Thermo King T-880S Whisper refrigeration unit for temperature-controlled transport. Loading and unloading are assisted by a Waltco MDL-16 power liftgate rated for 1,600 lbs, with a platform measuring approximately 5 feet long by 7 feet 5 inches wide.

Additional equipment includes an exhaust brake, heated mirrors, air conditioning and heat, AM/FM radio, and power windows and power door locks.

Finished in white with a gray cloth interior, this Isuzu NQR provides a refrigerated commercial transport platform suited for delivery, distribution, and fleet applications. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $54,380.00 plus $375 processing fee, $54,755.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

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604-522-7376

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$54,380

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Isuzu NQR