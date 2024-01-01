Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

42,450 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4x4 Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4x4 Limited

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 11034161
  2. 11034161
  3. 11034161
  4. 11034161
  5. 11034161
  6. 11034161
  7. 11034161
  8. 11034161
  9. 11034161
  10. 11034161
  11. 11034161
  12. 11034161
  13. 11034161
  14. 11034161
  15. 11034161
  16. 11034161
  17. 11034161
  18. 11034161
  19. 11034161
  20. 11034161
  21. 11034161
  22. 11034161
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
42,450KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFBG4JC236927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 42,450 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2019 Audi A6 3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Audi A6 3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 30,250 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi Q7 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Audi Q7 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic 65,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Audi Q5 55 2.0T Tech e qtro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Audi Q5 55 2.0T Tech e qtro 7sp S Tronic 8,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee