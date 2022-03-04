Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

96,606 KM

Details Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

96,606KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8514008
  • Stock #: 82-25461
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG4JC134934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,606 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

