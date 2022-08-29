$38,990+ tax & licensing
778-893-8434
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9074941
- Stock #: 368345
- VIN: 1C4RJFBG6JC368345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,125 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Jeep Cherokee Limited
This vehicle is fully loaded
A/C
Leather Interior
Steering wheel controls
Backup Camera
Bluetooth
Power heated seats
Sunroof
Trailer Hitch
Good tires
Factory Jeep Wheels
Like new inside and out
Runs great
Buying your next vehicle made easy.
Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years.
We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.
Financing and leasing options are available OAC.
Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!
Please contact us for complete details.
Documentation fee $395.00.
Dealer #8902
Vehicle Features
