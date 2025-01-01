Menu
2018 Jeep Renegade Sport Front wheel drive, 2.4L, 4 door, automatic, FWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, grey exterior, black interior, cloth. $13,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $14,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2018 Jeep Renegade

153,834 KM

$13,850

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Renegade

Sport Front Wheel Drive

12737346

2018 Jeep Renegade

Sport Front Wheel Drive

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$13,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
153,834KM
VIN ZACCJAAB7JPH55173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0038081
  • Mileage 153,834 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Jeep Renegade Sport Front wheel drive, 2.4L, 4 door, automatic, FWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, grey exterior, black interior, cloth. $13,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $14,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
tilt steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Remote Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$13,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 Jeep Renegade