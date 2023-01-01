$32,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 1C4AJWAG7JL853463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 20,800 KM
Vehicle Description
- Fox shocks
- 5.5 inch bds long arm lift
- jks track bars
- 456 gears lunch box locker
- jks truss kit on the front
- pats custom drive shafts
- teraflex ball joints
- smitty built front and rear bumper
- 12000k warn winch
- light bar
- rough country grab bars
- jks quick discount sway bars
- luk clutch kit- running boards - flared fenders - FRD 6 spoke wheels 33" falken wild peak AT tires - forward light bar - very clean in and out!
Buying your next vehicle made easy.
Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years.
We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.
Financing and leasing options are available OAC.
Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.
All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.
Trades are Welcome!
Please contact us for complete details.
Documentation fee $395.00.
Dealer #8902
