2018 Jeep Wrangler

Listing ID: 10597599

10597599 VIN: 1C4AJWAG7JL853463

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Mileage 20,800 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Running Boards/Side Steps Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Convertible Hardtop Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Targa Roof Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

