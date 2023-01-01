Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Wrangler

20,800 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

  1. 1698449766
  2. 1698449766
  3. 1698449766
  4. 1698449766
  5. 1698449766
  6. 1698449766
  7. 1698449766
  8. 1698449766
  9. 1698449766
  10. 1698449766
  11. 1698449766
  12. 1698449766
  13. 1698449766
  14. 1698449766
  15. 1698449766
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
20,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10597599
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG7JL853463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 20,800 KM

Vehicle Description

- 4x4, 6-speed manual, power steering, power brakes, cloth interior, body lift, soft top, wrinch, rough country front and rear bumpers
- Fox shocks
- 5.5 inch bds long arm lift
- jks track bars
- 456 gears lunch box locker
- jks truss kit on the front
- pats custom drive shafts
- teraflex ball joints
- smitty built front and rear bumper
- 12000k warn winch
- light bar
- rough country grab bars
- jks quick discount sway bars
- luk clutch kit- running boards - flared fenders - FRD 6 spoke wheels 33" falken wild peak AT tires - forward light bar - very clean in and out! 

 

Buying your next vehicle made easy.

Come and see what we have to offer at Milani Auto Sales. Proudly serving Burnaby for over 30 years. 

We buy, sell, and trade clean cars and trucks.  

Financing and leasing options are available OAC.

 

Vehicle History and Mechanical Inspection Report available.

All vehicles fully inspected by a licensed mechanic.

Trades are Welcome!

Please contact us for complete details.

Documentation fee $395.00.

Dealer #8902

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

2016 Mercedes-Benz M...
 145,000 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 49,500 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 3500...
 90,800 KM
$68,990 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

778-893-XXXX

(click to show)

778-893-8434

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory