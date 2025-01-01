$25,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
2018 Jeep Wrangler
SPORT
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,000KM
VIN 1C4BJWDG9JL820125
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Milani Auto Sales
2018 Jeep Wrangler SPORT 138,000 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet HHR LT w/2LT 145,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Mazda CX-5 GT 209,000 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Email Milani Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales
Primary
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
Call Dealer
778-893-XXXX(click to show)
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Milani Auto Sales
778-893-8434
2018 Jeep Wrangler