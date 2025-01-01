Menu
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler SPORT for sale in Burnaby, BC

2018 Jeep Wrangler

138,000 KM

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

13112690

2018 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,000KM
VIN 1C4BJWDG9JL820125

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Milani Auto Sales

778-893-8434

2018 Jeep Wrangler