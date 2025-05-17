Menu
2018 Kubota ATV 4x4 RTV-X 1100 C Side by Side Diesel, 2 door, automatic, air conditioning, Power Dump, orange exterior, black interior, This listing comes with British Columbia Registration and can be plated. $12,500.00 plus $375 processing fee, $12,875.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until May 17, 2025, 3:00 PM PDT.

2018 KUBOTA RTV-X 1100 C

28,567 KM

$16,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 KUBOTA RTV-X 1100 C

4x4 Side by Side Diesel

2018 KUBOTA RTV-X 1100 C

4x4 Side by Side Diesel

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,567KM
VIN A5KC22GDBTJG04448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 28,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Safety

Driver Airbag

Additional Features

4WD/AWD

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$16,500

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 KUBOTA RTV-X 1100 C