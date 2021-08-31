Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Land Rover Evoque

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,394

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,394

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Land Rover Evoque

2018 Land Rover Evoque

237hp SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Land Rover Evoque

237hp SE

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7597387
  2. 7597387
  3. 7597387
  4. 7597387
  5. 7597387
  6. 7597387
  7. 7597387
Contact Seller

$39,394

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7597387
  • Stock #: P5018
  • VIN: SALVP2RX0JH297036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5018
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

In excellent condition! The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is the perfect SUV for those living in populated and space constrained cities such as Vancouver. It also brings a unique style to the table that intrigues car shoppers. This Range Rover delivers a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that generates 240 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. Some of the features in this crossover SUV are automatic headlights, automatic wipers, rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, dual zone climate control, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, auto dimming rearview camera, a 10.2inch-touchscreen touchscreen, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and so much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Sirius XM Satellite Radio
SE Tech Pack
380W Meridian Audio System (for InControl Touch Pro)
InControl Touch Pro Navigation
10.2inch InControl Pro Touch Screen
InControl Pro Services
Black Contrast Roof
Textured Aluminum Trim Finisher

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi Q3 2.0T Pr...
 17,900 KM
$34,689 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V LX 2WD
 46,200 KM
$23,394 + tax & lic
2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T T...
 67,900 KM
$48,685 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory