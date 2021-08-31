2018 Land Rover Evoque

+ taxes & licensing
In excellent condition! The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque is the perfect SUV for those living in populated and space constrained cities such as Vancouver. It also brings a unique style to the table that intrigues car shoppers. This Range Rover delivers a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that generates 240 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. Some of the features in this crossover SUV are automatic headlights, automatic wipers, rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, dual zone climate control, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, auto dimming rearview camera, a 10.2inch-touchscreen touchscreen, a power liftgate, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and so much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
