-91,147km -No accident claims -BC local -3.0L V6 engine making 254HP -4WD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Lane departure warning -Rain sensing wipers -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -LED headlights -Fog lamps -Leather seats -Heated front and rear seats -Power front seats with power adjustable lumbar -Driver memory seat -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power liftgate -Keyless entry -Push button start -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Alloy wheels -Power door locks -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

91,147 KM

Details

$40,980

+ tax & licensing
2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V6 Td6 HSE

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V6 Td6 HSE

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$40,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,147KM
VIN SALWR2RK6JA188575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FIRENZE RED
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 91,147 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Metallic Paint

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$40,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2018 Land Rover Range Rover