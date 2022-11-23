Menu
2018 Lexus RX 350

53,500 KM

$41,499

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

53,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9434499
  • Stock #: 8UTNA48567
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCA4JC148567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA48567
  • Mileage 53,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

