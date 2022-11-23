2018 Lexus RX 350

$41,499 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9434499

9434499 Stock #: 8UTNA48567

8UTNA48567 VIN: 2T2BZMCA4JC148567

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA48567

Mileage 53,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.