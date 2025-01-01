Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Maserati Levante

74,150 KM

Details

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Maserati Levante

S GranLusso

Watch This Vehicle
12694458

2018 Maserati Levante

S GranLusso

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,150KM
VIN ZN661YUL3JX270650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA70650
  • Mileage 74,150 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2024 Audi S3 Komfort quattro 7sp S tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Audi S3 Komfort quattro 7sp S tronic 22,350 KM $46,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q8 55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Audi Q8 55 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 83,100 KM $49,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD 101,450 KM $22,499 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Maserati Levante