$38,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Maserati Levante
S GranLusso
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,150KM
VIN ZN661YUL3JX270650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA70650
- Mileage 74,150 KM
2018 Maserati Levante