$31,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
604-291-2266
2018 Mazda CX-5
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,999
+ taxes & licensing
48,867KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8572334
- Stock #: M8-79151
- VIN: JM3KFBCMXJ0447915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 48,867 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5