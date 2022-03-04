2018 Mazda CX-5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,999 + taxes & licensing 4 8 , 8 6 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8572334

8572334 Stock #: M8-79151

M8-79151 VIN: JM3KFBCMXJ0447915

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 48,867 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.