2018 Mazda CX-9

56,350 KM

Details Description

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Mazda CX-9

2018 Mazda CX-9

Signature

2018 Mazda CX-9

Signature

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

56,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9033952
  • Stock #: 8UTNA24949
  • VIN: JM3TCBEY1J0224949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Chroma Brown Nappa Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA24949
  • Mileage 56,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

