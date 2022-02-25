Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

75,200 KM

Details Description

$22,882

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Sport GT at

Sport GT at

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

75,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8433789
  • Stock #: P5532
  • VIN: 3MZBN1M33JM227568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 75,200 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

