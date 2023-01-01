2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$20,861 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 9 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9502468

9502468 Stock #: 18UTNB77735

18UTNB77735 VIN: JM1BN1L72J1177735

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Soul Red Met

Interior Colour BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 18UTNB77735

Mileage 79,980 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.