$20,861+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,861
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
604-210-3364
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS 6sp
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-210-3364
$20,861
+ taxes & licensing
79,980KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9502468
- Stock #: 18UTNB77735
- VIN: JM1BN1L72J1177735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Met
- Interior Colour BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 18UTNB77735
- Mileage 79,980 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4