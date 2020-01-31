Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz B250

Sports Tourer

2018 Mercedes-Benz B250

Sports Tourer

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

Sale Price

$24,344

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,463KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4637112
  • Stock #: BL792
  • VIN: WDDMH4EB8JJ482794
Exterior Colour
Cosmos Black Met
Interior Colour
Black Artico
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This fabulous locally-owned and dealer-serviced 1-owner 2018 Mercedes Benz B250 Sports Tourer has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect claim-free accident history, this Avantgarde Edition B250 comes complete with a panoramic power sunroof, and navigation! To truly witness the impeccable condition this premium Mercedes Benz product has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

