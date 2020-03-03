Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Mercedes-Benz B250

4MATIC Sports Tourer

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz B250

4MATIC Sports Tourer

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

  1. 4782024
  2. 4782024
  3. 4782024
  4. 4782024
  5. 4782024
  6. 4782024
  7. 4782024
  8. 4782024
  9. 4782024
  10. 4782024
  11. 4782024
  12. 4782024
  13. 4782024
  14. 4782024
  15. 4782024
  16. 4782024
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$23,513

+ taxes & licensing

  • 29,750KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4782024
  • Stock #: BL806
  • VIN: WDDMH4GB7JJ476370
Exterior Colour
Cosmos Black Met
Interior Colour
Black Artico
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

This gorgeous locally-owned and dealer-serviced x-lease 2018 Mercedes-Benz B250 Sports Tourer has been maintained in absolutely immaculate condition both inside and out! With very low mileage for the model year, and accompanied by a perfect accident-free history, this 4Matic Sports Tourer comes complete with the Avantgarde Edition Package, Active Parking Assist, and Dark Ash Wood Trim! To truly witness the impeccable condition this premium Mercedes-Benz product has been maintained in, both physically and mechanically, it must be seen and driven! This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or RESERVE ONLINE now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen

2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 88,008 KM
$23,394 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Ko...
 28,733 KM
$38,994 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q5 2.0T Ko...
 22,433 KM
$38,785 + tax & lic
OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-210-XXXX

(click to show)

604-210-3364

Send A Message