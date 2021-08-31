Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300

82,500 KM

Details Description

$32,394

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,394

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300

2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300

4MATIC Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8012364
  2. 8012364
  3. 8012364
  4. 8012364
  5. 8012364
  6. 8012364
  7. 8012364
  8. 8012364
  9. 8012364
  10. 8012364
  11. 8012364
  12. 8012364
  13. 8012364
  14. 8012364
  15. 8012364
  16. 8012364
  17. 8012364
  18. 8012364
  19. 8012364
Contact Seller

$32,394

+ taxes & licensing

82,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8012364
  • Stock #: Q57834AA
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB1JU242604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Citrine Brown Met
  • Interior Colour Black Artico
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Q57834AA
  • Mileage 82,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC sedan is no slouch with its peppy 4-cyclinder turbocharged engine producing 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. Some notable features on this particular C300 include bluetooth connectivity, navigation, heated seats, top view camera, drive select, and much more! Take the C300 on your next trip to Whistler with confidence from the 4MATIC all wheel drive system or pack in the family and head out on the open road. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2006 Volkswagen Pass...
 62,300 KM
$8,195 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A6 TDI 8sp...
 105,800 KM
$30,394 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q3 2.0T Pr...
 21,200 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory