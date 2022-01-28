$44,595+ tax & licensing
$44,595
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300
4MATIC Wagon
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
54,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8192697
- Stock #: ET5372
- VIN: WDDWH4KB3JF699265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 54,700 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT CLAIM FREE! IMMACULATE CONDITION! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
