2018 Mercedes-Benz C43

65,700 KM

Details

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Mercedes-Benz C43

2018 Mercedes-Benz C43

AMG 4MATIC Sedan

2018 Mercedes-Benz C43

AMG 4MATIC Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

65,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9419497
  • Stock #: 8UTNA48208
  • VIN: 55SWF6EB2JU248208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr w/ Red Contrast Stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA48208
  • Mileage 65,700 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG sedan is a blast to drive. Paired with Mercedes-Benz 4MATIC all-wheel drive, traction and driving capability are never in question no matter the weather conditions. Aggressive body styling, and an exhaust note that howls through the cabin as you set your foot down. Come see this today, as it won’t last! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

