2018 Mercedes-Benz C43

$44,995 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 7 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9419497

9419497 Stock #: 8UTNA48208

8UTNA48208 VIN: 55SWF6EB2JU248208

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Interior Colour Black Lthr w/ Red Contrast Stitch

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA48208

Mileage 65,700 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.