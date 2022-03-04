2018 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

$84,988 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 9 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8497482

8497482 Stock #: P5541

P5541 VIN: WDDWJ8HBXJF719658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met

Interior Colour Platinum/Black AMG Nappa Lthr

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5541

Mileage 42,900 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Metallic Paint Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE Intelligent Drive Package AMG Nappa Leather Upholstery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.