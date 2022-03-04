Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

42,900 KM

Details

$84,988

+ tax & licensing
$84,988

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

2018 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

Coupe

2018 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG

Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$84,988

+ taxes & licensing

42,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8497482
  • Stock #: P5541
  • VIN: WDDWJ8HBXJF719658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Platinum/Black AMG Nappa Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5541
  • Mileage 42,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Intelligent Drive Package
AMG Nappa Leather Upholstery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

