Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

67,400 KM

Details Description

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

4MATIC Coupe

Watch This Vehicle
12153867

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250

4MATIC Coupe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,400KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB0JN556596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA56596
  • Mileage 67,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2024 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T 7Sp at DSG w/Tip for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T 7Sp at DSG w/Tip 6,500 KM $49,887 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Coupe 67,400 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Audi A6 3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Audi A6 3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic 81,300 KM $36,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA250