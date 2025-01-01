$41,588+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E400 4MATIC Wagon
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$41,588
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,300KM
VIN WDDZH6GB8JA372018
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA72018
- Mileage 80,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Heated rear seats
Additional Features
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Lighting Package
Intelligent Drive Package
