$114,899+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2018 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG
S 4MATIC+ Sedan
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$114,899
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8616365
- Stock #: RS63139A
- VIN: WDDZF8KB3JA365339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour designo Selenite Grey MAGNO
- Interior Colour Black AMG Exclusive Nappa Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # RS63139A
- Mileage 38,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Gorgeous! Powerful V8 Biturbo Sport Sedan! Just arrived on our lot, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E63S 4Matic with all the bells and whistles you can imagine. Boasting a powerful 4.0-liter Twin-Turbo V8 producing 603 horsepower and matted to Mercedes 4Matic+ All-wheel drive. A combination of luxury and unrivaled performance. Comes fully equipped with Navigation, top-view & rear-view camera, rear window sunshades, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled seats, rear climate control and much much more. Get behind the wheel and embrace the AMG dynamics this E63S has to offer. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.