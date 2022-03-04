Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG

38,200 KM

Details Description Features

$114,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$114,899

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG

2018 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG

S 4MATIC+ Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG

S 4MATIC+ Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8616365
  2. 8616365
  3. 8616365
  4. 8616365
  5. 8616365
  6. 8616365
  7. 8616365
  8. 8616365
  9. 8616365
  10. 8616365
  11. 8616365
  12. 8616365
  13. 8616365
  14. 8616365
  15. 8616365
  16. 8616365
  17. 8616365
  18. 8616365
  19. 8616365
  20. 8616365
  21. 8616365
  22. 8616365
  23. 8616365
  24. 8616365
  25. 8616365
  26. 8616365
  27. 8616365
  28. 8616365
  29. 8616365
  30. 8616365
Contact Seller

$114,899

+ taxes & licensing

38,200KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8616365
  • Stock #: RS63139A
  • VIN: WDDZF8KB3JA365339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Selenite Grey MAGNO
  • Interior Colour Black AMG Exclusive Nappa Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # RS63139A
  • Mileage 38,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Gorgeous! Powerful V8 Biturbo Sport Sedan! Just arrived on our lot, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E63S 4Matic with all the bells and whistles you can imagine. Boasting a powerful 4.0-liter Twin-Turbo V8 producing 603 horsepower and matted to Mercedes 4Matic+ All-wheel drive. A combination of luxury and unrivaled performance. Comes fully equipped with Navigation, top-view & rear-view camera, rear window sunshades, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled seats, rear climate control and much much more. Get behind the wheel and embrace the AMG dynamics this E63S has to offer. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Carbon Fibre Trim
Air Balance Package
Intelligent Drive Package
AMG Driver's Package
AMG Night Package[c]

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Mercedes-Benz E...
 38,200 KM
$114,899 + tax & lic
2019 Audi Q8 3.0T Te...
 22,300 KM
$82,952 + tax & lic
2022 Lexus RX H RX 4...
 50 KM
$73,832 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory