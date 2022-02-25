Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

74,689 KM

Details Features

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
Milani Auto Sales

604-338-5868

GLC 300

GLC 300

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

604-338-5868

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

74,689KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8325579
  • Stock #: 109577
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB6JV109577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 109577
  • Mileage 74,689 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

