$38,990
$38,990
+ taxes & licensing
604-338-5868
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300
GLC 300
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
74,689KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8325579
- Stock #: 109577
- VIN: WDC0G4KB6JV109577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,689 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4