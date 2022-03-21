Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA45

51,200 KM

Details

$48,401

+ tax & licensing
$48,401

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA45

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA45

AMG 4MATIC SUV

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA45

AMG 4MATIC SUV

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$48,401

+ taxes & licensing

51,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8696192
  • Stock #: S57553A
  • VIN: WDDTG5CB6JJ372060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # S57553A
  • Mileage 51,200 KM

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

