2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA45

$48,401 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 2 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8696192

8696192 Stock #: S57553A

S57553A VIN: WDDTG5CB6JJ372060

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Satin Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # S57553A

Mileage 51,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.