Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

64,300 KM

Details Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

PASSENGER VAN

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris

PASSENGER VAN

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8639942
  • Stock #: P5517A
  • VIN: WD4BG2EE3J3387198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5517A
  • Mileage 64,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Blind Spot Assist
Heated and Power Adjustable Side Mirrors
Navigation - Becker MAP PILOT
Luxury Interior Package
Active Parking Assist w/ PARKTRONIC
Tailgate
Deluxe Apperance Package
Electric Sliding Door, Passenger Side
3-Seat Bench, 1st Row w/ Folding Outer Seat
Fixed Window w/ Defroster and Washer/Wipers, Rear Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2017 Audi A6 3.0T Te...
 43,200 KM
$43,900 + tax & lic
2019 Lexus IS 300 AWD
 41,050 KM
$43,988 + tax & lic
2013 Acura MDX Tech ...
 111,500 KM
$24,899 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory