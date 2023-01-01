Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 High Roof 170-inch. WheelBase Cargo Van Diesel, 3.0L V6 DOHC 24V TURBO DIESEL engine, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. (All 4 tires need to be replaced, all 4 brakes will need to be serviced and repaired, engine will start but but over heats and and has a heavy knock in the engine, the motor will need to be replaced, the rear doors will not open, extensive body damage all around vehicle, 7 error codes including transmission. This listing can only be Sold Not meeting motor vehicle requirements, not suitable for transportation, will have to be towed from the facility) $30,000.00 plus $375 processing fee, $30,375.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

173,176 KM

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

173,176KM
Used
VIN WD3BF4CDXJP590174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 173,176 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Front side airbag

