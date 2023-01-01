Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof Camper Van 3 Seater Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, bluetooth, usb, aux, Webasto heater, folding, middle seat, sink and faucet, folding bed and mattress, fridge, roof ventilation, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, black interior. $69,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

69,758 KM

2500 High Roof Camper Van 3 Seater Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

69,758KM
Used
VIN WD3BE8CD0JP612760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0036557
  • Mileage 69,758 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof Camper Van 3 Seater Diesel, 3.0L, 6 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, bluetooth, usb, aux, Webasto heater, folding, middle seat, sink and faucet, folding bed and mattress, fridge, roof ventilation, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, black interior. $69,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $70,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential

Additional Features

Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

