2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

52,101 KM

Details Description

$29,854

+ tax & licensing
$29,854

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

all4 "

2018 MINI Cooper Countryman

all4 "

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$29,854

+ taxes & licensing

52,101KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9035389
  • Stock #: 18UBNA04255
  • VIN: WMZYV5C3XJ3E04255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light White
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 18UBNA04255
  • Mileage 52,101 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Volkswagen

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

