2018 MINI Hardtop

70,800 KM

Details Description

$22,894

+ tax & licensing
$22,894

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2018 MINI Hardtop

2018 MINI Hardtop

3 Door

2018 MINI Hardtop

3 Door

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$22,894

+ taxes & licensing

70,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7754964
  Stock #: P5100
  VIN: WMWXP5C57J2H28984

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # P5100
  Mileage 70,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a fun daily to zip around in? This 2018 Mini Cooper may the perfect choice for you! Its punchy turbocharged 1.5L 3 cylinder pushes out 134hp and 162 lb-ft of torque! Features include back up camera, Bluetooth Connectivity, push button start, and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

