2018 New Holland Boomer 45 Farm Tractor4WD Diesel, 3 Cylinder, 3 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 4WD, blue exterior, black interior, leather. LS Mitron 1.9L 3-cyl diesel 45 hp AC Enclosed Cab This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $36,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $37,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2018 NEW HOLLAND Boomer 45

3,948 KM

$36,730

+ taxes & licensing
2018 NEW HOLLAND Boomer 45

Farm Tractor 4WD Diesel

12665574

2018 NEW HOLLAND Boomer 45

Farm Tractor 4WD Diesel

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$36,730

+ taxes & licensing

Used
3,948KM
VIN LSM0B45CEJ0010154

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 3,948 KM

2018 New Holland Boomer 45 Farm Tractor4WD Diesel, 3 Cylinder, 3 cylinder, 2 door, manual, 4WD, blue exterior, black interior, leather.

LS Mitron 1.9L 3-cyl diesel

45 hp

AC Enclosed Cab This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $36,730.00 plus $375 processing fee, $37,105.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

$36,730

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2018 NEW HOLLAND Boomer 45