2018 Nissan NV 2500

Cargo 2500 HD S V6 High Roof

2018 Nissan NV 2500

Cargo 2500 HD S V6 High Roof

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$24,770

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,157KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4800039
  • Stock #: BC0032387
  • VIN: 1N6BF0LY0JN806379
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door

2018 Nissan NV Cargo 2500 HD S V6 High Roof, 4.0L, 6 cylinder, 3 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel AB, power door locks, power windows, white exterior, gray interior, cloth. $24,770.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $25,070.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
  • Run flat tires
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

