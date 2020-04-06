Menu
2018 Nissan NV200

S Cargo Van

2018 Nissan NV200

S Cargo Van

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,234KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4858251
  • Stock #: BC0032207
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN6JK696431
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2018 Nissan NV200 S, 2.0L, 4 cylinder, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, bluetooth, back up camera, back up sensors, power windows, white exterior, black interior, cloth. $16,990.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $17,290.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
  • ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

