Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><!--StartFragment --><strong><span class=cf0>Please check out our website <a href=https://milani.biz/>https://milani.biz/</a> for Carfax information.</span></strong><!--EndFragment --></p><p>Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle any Canadian weather? Check out this sleek, black 2018 Nissan Rogue SL, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This versatile crossover boasts all-wheel drive, making it perfect for navigating snowy streets and tackling weekend adventures. With only 55,606km on the odometer, this Rogue is ready for many more years of reliable service. Its smooth CVT transmission and fuel-efficient gasoline engine combine to offer a comfortable and economical driving experience.</p><p>The 2018 Nissan Rogue SL is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort, convenience, and safety. This family-friendly SUV offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, road trips, and everything in between. Visit Milani Auto Sales today to experience the 2018 Nissan Rogue SL for yourself and discover why its a top choice for drivers seeking a blend of practicality and sophistication.</p><p>Here are 5 of the most exciting features this Rogue SL has to offer:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence!</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with its sophisticated style.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Save money at the pump while enjoying a smooth ride.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Low Mileage:</strong> With only 55,606km, this Rogue has plenty of life left!</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Nissan Rogue

55,606 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle
13512011

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-770-4315

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1769461952
  3. 1769461963
  4. 1769461963
  5. 1769461950
  6. 1769461961
  7. 1769461959
  8. 1769461956
  9. 1769461962
  10. 1769461963
  11. 1769461962
  12. 1769461963
  13. 1769461956
  14. 1769461964
  15. 1769461963
  16. 1769461960
  17. 1769461948
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,606KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV8JC721188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,606 KM

Vehicle Description

Please check out our website https://milani.biz/ for Carfax information.

Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle any Canadian weather? Check out this sleek, black 2018 Nissan Rogue SL, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This versatile crossover boasts all-wheel drive, making it perfect for navigating snowy streets and tackling weekend adventures. With only 55,606km on the odometer, this Rogue is ready for many more years of reliable service. Its smooth CVT transmission and fuel-efficient gasoline engine combine to offer a comfortable and economical driving experience.

The 2018 Nissan Rogue SL is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort, convenience, and safety. This family-friendly SUV offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, road trips, and everything in between. Visit Milani Auto Sales today to experience the 2018 Nissan Rogue SL for yourself and discover why it's a top choice for drivers seeking a blend of practicality and sophistication.

Here are 5 of the most exciting features this Rogue SL has to offer:

  • All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence!
  • Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with its sophisticated style.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump while enjoying a smooth ride.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
  • Low Mileage: With only 55,606km, this Rogue has plenty of life left!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani Auto Sales

Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SL for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Nissan Rogue SL 55,606 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru Impreza CONVENIENCE for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Subaru Impreza CONVENIENCE 91,917 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Spark LT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Chevrolet Spark LT 135,000 KM $6,990 + tax & lic

Email Milani Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Milani Auto Sales

Milani Auto Sales

Primary

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

Call Dealer

778-770-XXXX

(click to show)

778-770-4315

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Milani Auto Sales

778-770-4315

2018 Nissan Rogue