2018 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-770-4315
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,606 KM
Vehicle Description
Please check out our website https://milani.biz/ for Carfax information.
Looking for a stylish and capable SUV that can handle any Canadian weather? Check out this sleek, black 2018 Nissan Rogue SL, available now at Milani Auto Sales! This versatile crossover boasts all-wheel drive, making it perfect for navigating snowy streets and tackling weekend adventures. With only 55,606km on the odometer, this Rogue is ready for many more years of reliable service. Its smooth CVT transmission and fuel-efficient gasoline engine combine to offer a comfortable and economical driving experience.
The 2018 Nissan Rogue SL is packed with features designed to enhance your comfort, convenience, and safety. This family-friendly SUV offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, road trips, and everything in between. Visit Milani Auto Sales today to experience the 2018 Nissan Rogue SL for yourself and discover why it's a top choice for drivers seeking a blend of practicality and sophistication.
Here are 5 of the most exciting features this Rogue SL has to offer:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence!
- Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with its sophisticated style.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump while enjoying a smooth ride.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Low Mileage: With only 55,606km, this Rogue has plenty of life left!
Vehicle Features
Milani Auto Sales
778-770-4315