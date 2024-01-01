$17,980+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Sentra
1.8 SV CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$17,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1,351 KM
Vehicle Description
-1,351km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -1.8L 4 cylinder engine making 128HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection and CD player -Leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Automatic headlights -Traditional handbrake -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote trunk release -Sunroof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
