-1,351km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -1.8L 4 cylinder engine making 128HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection and CD player -Leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Automatic headlights -Traditional handbrake -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote trunk release -Sunroof -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2018 Nissan Sentra

1,351 KM

$17,980

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV CVT

12008812

2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV CVT

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,351KM
VIN 3N1AB7AP9JY313304

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1,351 KM

Vehicle Description

Style Package
Super Black Paint

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-XXXX

604-525-4667

$17,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2018 Nissan Sentra